Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:27 AM
Actress Eka gets bail in domestic help torture case

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Court Correspondent

Actress Eka gets bail in domestic help torture case

Actress Eka gets bail in domestic help torture case

A Dhaka court on Sunday granted bail to film actress Semon Hasan Eka in a case filed against her for torturing her house help and now there is no bar for her to get out of jail.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order after hearing on the bail petition.
On August 10, the actress got bail in another case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.
On August 1, the court sent Eka to jail after rejecting bail in two cases filed against her for reportedly torturing her housemaid and having narcotics at her home.
On July 31, Eka's house help filed one of the two cases against her for torture and police filed another for keeping narcotic substances at her home. Both the cases were filed with Hatirjheel Police Station.
Police arrested Eka on the day from her Ulan apartment at Hatirjheel on charge of torturing her domestic help.


« PreviousNext »

