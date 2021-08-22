Fugitive convict Arifur arrested in city

Attack On Hasina's MotorcadeThe Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested a fugitive convict in the attack on the motorcade of Sheikh Hasina, the then leader of the opposition, at Satkhira in 2002.

The fugitive convict was identified as Arifur Rahman Ranju, 42, in

Hazaribagh on Friday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner (DB) Hafiz Akhter said.

Arifur was a leader of the Kalaroa Govt College unit of Chhatra Dal, the BNP's student wing, according to police. He is facing 10 years in prison over his involvement in the attack.

On August 30 in 2002, Awami League chief Hasina, the then leader of the opposition, went to Satkhira Central Hospital to visit the wife of a freedom fighter who had been raped.

Her motorcade was attacked in front of the Kalaroa Upazila BNP office while she was on her way back to Dhaka. Aside from the bomb attack and vandalism of cars, gunshots were also fired at Hasina.

Central leaders of the Awami League accompanying Hasina along with local activists and journalists were all injured in the attack.









