Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Attack On Hasina\'s Motorcade

Fugitive convict Arifur arrested in city

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent 

Attack On Hasina's MotorcadeThe Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested a fugitive convict in the attack on the motorcade of Sheikh Hasina, the then leader of the opposition, at Satkhira in 2002.
The fugitive convict was identified as Arifur Rahman Ranju, 42, in
Hazaribagh on Friday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner (DB) Hafiz Akhter said.
Arifur was a leader of the Kalaroa Govt College unit of Chhatra Dal, the BNP's student wing, according to police. He is facing 10 years in prison over his involvement in the attack.
On August 30 in 2002, Awami League chief Hasina, the then leader of the opposition, went to Satkhira Central Hospital to visit the wife of a freedom fighter who had been raped.
Her motorcade was attacked in front of the Kalaroa Upazila BNP office while she was on her way back to Dhaka. Aside from the bomb attack and vandalism of cars, gunshots were also fired at Hasina.
Central leaders of the Awami League accompanying Hasina along with local activists and journalists were all injured in the attack.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Contrary to intent, Biden’s Afghan pullout could undermine Asia shift
Shia Muslims bring out their Tajia procession on the premises of Hosseni Dalan
Fugitive convict Arifur arrested in city
Taliban co-founder arrives in Kabul to hammer out new govt
Pori Moni sent to jail
204 importers permitted to import rice
Two more accused held 
Admin cadre body demand arrest of Barishal city Mayor


Latest News
EU does not recognize Taliban, no political talks planned
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft