Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:41 AM
Pori Moni sent to jail

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Saturday sent actress Pori Moni to jail after third phase of remand in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act.
Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order rejecting her bail prayer.
The Film actress on Thursday was placed on a one-day remand in the case filed with Banani Police Station.
Earlier, on August 5 and August 10, two separate courts put her on remand twice.
Inspector Kazi Golam Mostafa of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced her before the court after a one-day remand.
The defence counsel Advocate Mojibur Rahman prayed to the court for her bail.
Mojibur Rahman said, Pori Moni who was falsely implicated in the case was committed to a number of films which she cannot complete if she is in jail.
After hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down the defence plea.
On August 13,   another court sent Pori Moni to jail upon completion of two days of remand.
On August 10, Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas's court granted a two-day remand to Pori Moni for the second time.
On August 5, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid granted a four-day remand in the same case.
On August 4, RAB conducted a four-hour operation and arrested Pori Moni and Dipu from a house in Banani. Various types of drugs were reportedly seized from her house.  A minibar was found at her residence where she would regularly arrange parties, according to RAB.
After the arrest, they were taken to the RAB Headquarters. Later, RAB-1 filed a case against the actress under the Narcotics Control Act.
RAB said the raid was conducted based on information gleaned from Sharful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan and his accomplice Md Masudul Islam alias Jishan, both of whom had been arrested the previous day Pori was arrested on charges of carrying out illicit activities through DJ parties.
In a nearly simultaneous raid, movie producer Nazrul Islam Raz and his manager Sabuj Ali were arrested.
RAB claimed that Raz ran a ring that used to host DJ parties in upscale Dhaka neighborhoods and supplied drugs, using the parties as a cover.
RAB brought drugs-related charges against Pori Moni and her aide Dipu in the case filed with Banani police on August 6.
Pori Moni, whose real name is Samsunnahar Smriti, hit the headlines in a major way back in June after levelling rape and murder attempt charges against several people.
On June 14, she filed a case against businessman Nasir U Mahmood and five others, accusing them of attempting to rape and murder her at Dhaka Boat Club on the night of June 8.
Following filing of the case, law enforcers arrested Nasir, who later claimed that Pori Moni and her companions were in a drunken state on the night in question.
Recently some cultural activists held various protest rallies demanding the immediate release of the actress and her return to her acting career.


