204 importers permitted to import rice

Country's 204 private importers and rice traders have been given permission to import around 12.50 lakh metric tons of rice. The Food Ministry gave the permission last week examining the applications of the intending importers.

Following the government decision, the Food Ministry has been issuing permission for rice import to boost the country's food grain stocks on future safety ground.

According to Food Ministry information, it has issued permit for importing 12.48 lakh tonnes of rice till Thursday. Of the amount, permission for importing 11.54 lakh tonnes boiled rice, 94,000 tonnes non-boiled non-Basmati rice was given.

A total of 204 private importers and rice traders were given the permission considering the application and eligibility to import the rice, according to Ministry officials.

According to the Ministry permits, the private importers and rice traders were given 15 days for opening letter of credit (LC) after getting permission while the rice must be imported within September 25 and released in the markets.

Under terms and conditions, the rice cannot be packaged before releasing in the market. If the

importers and traders fail to open LC within the stipulated period, the permits will be cancelled.

To increase the food grain, the government on August 12 deducted the rice import taxes and regulatory duties. It was reduced to only 25 percent from existing 62.5 percent in total.







