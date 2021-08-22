Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

204 importers permitted to import rice

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Country's 204 private importers and rice traders have been given permission to import around 12.50 lakh metric tons of rice.  The Food Ministry gave the permission last week examining the applications of the intending importers.
Following the government decision, the Food Ministry has been issuing permission for rice import to boost the country's food grain stocks on future safety ground.
According to Food Ministry information, it has issued permit for importing 12.48 lakh tonnes of rice till Thursday. Of the amount, permission for importing 11.54 lakh tonnes boiled rice, 94,000 tonnes non-boiled non-Basmati rice was given.
A total of 204 private importers and rice traders were given the permission considering the application and eligibility to import the rice, according to Ministry officials.
According to the Ministry permits, the private importers and rice traders were given 15 days for opening letter of credit (LC) after getting permission while the rice must be imported within September 25 and released in the markets.
Under terms and conditions, the rice cannot be packaged before releasing in the market. If the
importers and traders fail to open LC within the stipulated period, the permits will be cancelled.
To increase the food grain, the government on August 12 deducted the rice import taxes and regulatory duties. It was reduced to only 25 percent from existing 62.5 percent in total.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Contrary to intent, Biden’s Afghan pullout could undermine Asia shift
Shia Muslims bring out their Tajia procession on the premises of Hosseni Dalan
Fugitive convict Arifur arrested in city
Taliban co-founder arrives in Kabul to hammer out new govt
Pori Moni sent to jail
204 importers permitted to import rice
Two more accused held 
Admin cadre body demand arrest of Barishal city Mayor


Latest News
EU does not recognize Taliban, no political talks planned
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft