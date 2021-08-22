Video
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:41 AM
Home Front Page

Attack On UNO Residence

Two more accused held 

21 out of 46 accused arrested so far

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent 

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Ward Councillor Sheikh Sayeed Ahmed Manna and Barishal-Patuakhali Bus Owners' Association President Mominuddin Kalu have been arrested in connection with attack on the residence of UNO Munibur Rahman.
RAB arrested Sheikh Sayeed Ahmed Manna, also the organising secretary of Barishal City Awami League from Mohammadpur in
Dhaka. RAB's Legal and Media Wing Senior Assistant Director ANM Imran Khan confirmed it on Saturday.
He said the BCC's Ward No. 21 Councillor Sheikh Manna, who is the accused number 2 in the case filed over the attack on the UNO's residence, was arrested. The Barishal Ward Councillor was picked up from his sister's house at Shia Masjid area in Mohammadpur at about 10.00pm on Friday, said his elder brother and a former BCL leader Sheikh Masud Ahmed.
Sheikh Manna was picked up from his sister's house in the capital's Shia Masjid area in Mohammadpur around 10.00pm on Friday, claimed Masud Ahmed. Our Barishal Correspondent adds Mominuddin Kalu, President of Barishal-Patuakhali Bus Owners' Association, was picked up by some people introducing themselves as members of law enforcement agency from his house at Ward No. 26 in Barishal city, said his brother-in-law Arifur Rahman.
Barishal Kotowali Model Police Station OC Nurul Islam said, "Councillor Sheikh Sayeed is accused No. 2 and Momin accused No. 46 in the case lodged over the allegations of vandalising the official residence of UNO and obstructing government duties. But, we do not have any information about their arrest."
Police have arrested 21 people in connection with the cases filed over the attack on the residence of Barishal Sadar UNO till Saturday noon, said police.
Nurul Islam, Officer in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station, said, "So far police have arrested 21 people in connection with the attack on the residence of the UNO and 13 of them were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday while the rest on Saturday from different parts of the city."
Earlier, on Wednesday, the clash broke out between the supporters of the AL, BCL and members of Ansar when the former tried to attack the residence of the UNO at Sadar Upazila Complex in Barishal Wednesday night.
Earlier, on Wednesday, a clash broke out between the leaders and activists of Awami League and Chhatra League and members of Ansar and police over a dispute regarding removing posters.
Munibur Rahman, UNO of Barishal Sadar Upazila, alleged, "There were some posters of State Minister for Water Resources, Col (Retd) Zahid Faruque in the upazila parishad premises. On Wednesday, some leaders and activists of Chhatra League came at night to remove the posters. But they were asked to come in the morning as people there were sleeping at that time. They insulted me for this reason. They threw bricks and vandalised my house."
Two cases have been lodged over this incident. In both of the cases, Barishal City Corporation Mayor Sadiq Abdullah has been made the prime accused. The other accused are members and activists of Awami League and Chhatra League.


