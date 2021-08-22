Video
Sunday, 22 August, 2021
Admin cadre body demand arrest of Barishal city Mayor

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Administrative Service Association on Thursday demanded arrest of the Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah condemning him as the main guilty of the overnight attack on the official residence of the Barishal Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Munibur Rahman.
The association of the government administrative cadre demanded the
arrest of Sadiq Abdullah, says an association press release.
According to the release, the executive committee of the association on Thursday evening elaborately discussed Wednesday night's attack on the residence of UNO Munibur Rahman and said that the Barishal City Corporation Mayor was responsible for the attack.
Kabir Bin Anwar, Senior Secretary of the Water Resources Ministry and President of the association chaired the meeting. The meeting decided to face the 'political miscreants' lawfully. The law will take its own course, the release mentioned.


