Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:41 AM
Barisal municipal mayors, UZ chairmen demand removal of UNO

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Barisal Municipal mayors and upazila chairmen have demanded the withdrawal of Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Munibur Rahman.
Barisal Municipal mayors and upazila chairmen have made the demands at separate press conferences and protest rallies at Barisal Club Milanayatan on Saturday afternoon.
In a separate press conference, the leaders of the Bangladesh Upazila Parishad Association Divisional Committee demanded a judicial inquiry into the whole incident and the removal of UNO Manibur Rahman.
At the press conference Gournadi Municipal Mayor Harishur Rahman Harish claimed, "Partial video footage of the night at the residence of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer was used to spread on
social media to mislead the people about the incident."   
"The full 3-hour video footage from 9:00pm to noon will show no Awami League leader or activist attacking the UNO's house. Rather, the UNO detained the Joint General Secretary of the Metropolitan Awami League in his own house."
At the time, they strongly condemned and protested the UNO's arrogant behaviour and demanded a judicial inquiry into the whole incident, including the removal of the UNO.
Other municipal mayors of Barisal were present at the meeting.
Meanwhile, leaders of the Bangladesh Upazila Parishad Association Divisional Committee organized a protest rally at the same place at 5:00 pm.
The leaders said the UNO had tried to destabilize Barisal and tarnish the image of the government.
They demanded the removal of the UNO and a judicial inquiry into the incident along with withdrawal of the two cases against the Mayor Sadik Abdullah.


