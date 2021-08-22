Trade licences of businesses to remain suspended

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said trade licences of all the business houses in the Emicon Building at Banani would be temporarily suspended.

Mayor Atiq said it while inspecting the Banani, Amicon building where a fire broke out on Saturday.

The DNCC Mayor said the trade licences of Amicon Building's businesses would be temporarily suspended. DNCC will

renew their trade licences after ensuring the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) building code along with the Fire Service and Civil Defence terms and conditions have been maintained in the Amicon building. Otherwise the trade licences will not be renewed.

"DNCC has taken prompt steps after fire broke out in the Emicon Building at Banani" DNCC Mayor said and added, "A medical team consisting of doctors, nurses and health workers was also deployed to provide first aid to the fire victims."

Mayor Atiqul Islam also said, "DNCC officials and employees participated in the fire control work in coordination with the Fire Service and Civil Defence. The corporation also ensured adequate water supply through its water vehicles to control the fire in Amicon building."

"It is an old building that housed garment factories earlier but those were shifted elsewhere," DNCC Mayor added.

The Banani Building that was burning for over four hours has no minimum fire safety measures, Fire officials said.

Lt Col Zillur Rahman, Director (operation) of Fire Service and Civil Defence said, "The firefighting system in the building is very inadequate and it is almost nonexistent. It is an old building and the National Building Code was not followed. There are no basic arrangements including water reserve and fire exits," he added.

The fire originated around 9:15am on the second floor of the 6-storey building. Ten firefighting units brought it under control around 1:15pm.







