Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Banani Fire

Trade licences of businesses to remain suspended

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said trade licences of all the business houses in the Emicon Building at Banani would be temporarily suspended.
Mayor Atiq said it while inspecting the Banani, Amicon building where a fire broke out on Saturday.
The DNCC Mayor said the trade licences of Amicon Building's businesses would be temporarily suspended. DNCC will
renew their trade licences after ensuring the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) building code along with the Fire Service and Civil Defence terms and conditions have been maintained in the Amicon building. Otherwise the trade licences will not be renewed.  
"DNCC has taken prompt steps after fire broke out in the Emicon Building at Banani" DNCC Mayor said and added, "A medical team consisting of doctors, nurses and health workers was also deployed to provide first aid to the fire victims."
Mayor Atiqul Islam also said, "DNCC officials and employees participated in the fire control work in coordination with the Fire Service and Civil Defence. The corporation also ensured adequate water supply through its water vehicles to control the fire in Amicon building."
"It is an old building that housed garment factories earlier but those were shifted elsewhere," DNCC Mayor added.
The Banani Building that was burning for over four hours has no minimum fire safety measures, Fire officials said.
Lt Col Zillur Rahman, Director (operation) of Fire Service and Civil Defence said, "The firefighting system in the building is very inadequate and it is almost nonexistent. It is an old building and the National Building Code was not followed. There are no basic arrangements including water reserve and fire exits," he added.
The fire originated around 9:15am on the second floor of the 6-storey building. Ten firefighting units brought it under control around 1:15pm.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Contrary to intent, Biden’s Afghan pullout could undermine Asia shift
Shia Muslims bring out their Tajia procession on the premises of Hosseni Dalan
Fugitive convict Arifur arrested in city
Taliban co-founder arrives in Kabul to hammer out new govt
Pori Moni sent to jail
204 importers permitted to import rice
Two more accused held 
Admin cadre body demand arrest of Barishal city Mayor


Latest News
EU does not recognize Taliban, no political talks planned
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft