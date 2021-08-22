Video
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:40 AM
Ailing author Hasan Azizul Haque brought to Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

Hasan Azizul Haque, a renowned fiction writer who had been sick for almost a month, was taken to Dhaka from Rajshahi on
Saturday as his physical condition did not improve.
An air ambulance carrying Hasan Azizul Haque left Rajshahi Airport for Dhaka at about 10:30am.
He is now under treatment at Coronary Care Unit of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in the capital.
A 15-member medical board headed by NICVD Director Prof Dr Mir Jamal Uddin has been formed for his treatment.
Prof Dr Mir Jamal Uddin said, "Author Hasan Azizul Huq has suffered a heart attack. Besides, he has been suffering from diabetes, breathing complications, and old-age complications. It is being suspected that he has been infected with coronavirus." His condition is critical, he added.
Earlier, 82-year-old Hasan Azizul Huq was brought in Dhaka from Rajshahi city by an air ambulance on Saturday and then admitted to the NICVD.
He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday noon, said Rajshahi University's Biochemistry and Molecular Sciences department associate professor Imtiaz Hasan, son of Hasan Azizul Huq.    -Agencies






