Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Lowest 120 Covid deaths in 52 days

Daily detection declines to 3,999

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded the lowest daily Covid-19 deaths in the last 52 days as 120 died in the 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday.
The death tally stands at 25,143. As many as 3,999 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,457,194.      
The country recorded its last lowest coronavirus deaths 115 on June 30.  
Besides, 7,666 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 93.02 per cent, taking the
total number of recovery to 1,355,421, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 16.71 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.91 per cent and the death rate at 1.73 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 709 labs across the country tested 23,882 samples.
Of the deceased, Dhaka division accounted for the highest 40 deaths followed by 27 in Chattogram, 15 in Khulna, 13 in Sylhet, nine in Rajshahi, seven in Rangpur, six in Mymensingh and three in Barishal division.
So far, 16,465 men and 8,678 women have died from Covid-19 in the country.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.4 million lives and infected over 211 million people across the world till Saturday evening, according to Worldometer.
As many as 189.47 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Contrary to intent, Biden’s Afghan pullout could undermine Asia shift
Shia Muslims bring out their Tajia procession on the premises of Hosseni Dalan
Fugitive convict Arifur arrested in city
Taliban co-founder arrives in Kabul to hammer out new govt
Pori Moni sent to jail
204 importers permitted to import rice
Two more accused held 
Admin cadre body demand arrest of Barishal city Mayor


Latest News
EU does not recognize Taliban, no political talks planned
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft