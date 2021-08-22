Lowest 120 Covid deaths in 52 days

The country recorded the lowest daily Covid-19 deaths in the last 52 days as 120 died in the 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday.

The death tally stands at 25,143. As many as 3,999 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,457,194.

The country recorded its last lowest coronavirus deaths 115 on June 30.

Besides, 7,666 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 93.02 per cent, taking the

total number of recovery to 1,355,421, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 16.71 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.91 per cent and the death rate at 1.73 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 709 labs across the country tested 23,882 samples.

Of the deceased, Dhaka division accounted for the highest 40 deaths followed by 27 in Chattogram, 15 in Khulna, 13 in Sylhet, nine in Rajshahi, seven in Rangpur, six in Mymensingh and three in Barishal division.

So far, 16,465 men and 8,678 women have died from Covid-19 in the country.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.4 million lives and infected over 211 million people across the world till Saturday evening, according to Worldometer.

As many as 189.47 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



