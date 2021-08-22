SSC-HSC committees soon to monitor students’ assignments

The Ministry of Education has directed educational institutions to form committees to monitor the students' assignments whether the SSC-HSC students of this year are resorting to malpractice while submitting assignments besides making sure students submit the assignments in their own handwritings.

The Department of Secondary and Higher Education has directed to form committees of headmasters and principals of all public and private schools and colleges.

A set of directives were issued on Thursday in this regard.

According to the directives, the committee on the SSC students will be headed by the heads of public and private institutions and the committee on HSC students will be headed by heads of higher secondary institutions to monitor whether the assignment activities of the students are being conducted properly under the guidance of SSC and HSC Examiners from the Department of Secondary and Higher Education.

Regarding the activities of these committees, the education department says that it will ensure that all the candidates participate in the assignment activities. Students should make sure that they do not resort to duplication or any kind of malpractice in the assignments. If a student appears to have resorted to duplication of the assignment, his/her assignment will be cancelled and the student warned not to repeat it. Finally making sure students submit the assignments in their own handwriting.

The committee will closely monitor whether the assignments are properly evaluated by the teachers, saved and the numbers entered in the mark sheet correctly. The committee will monitor the ongoing assignment activities in their respective institutions in a smooth and successful manner. The instructions issued from time to time by the Department of Secondary and Higher Education regarding assignments should be followed properly.