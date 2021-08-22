

Rajshahi Sonadighi to get back its glory

The city corporation has adopted a gigantic step to give the pond a new look as soon as possible taking the issue of the long-cherished demands of the city dwellers into consideration.

With initiative and direction of city Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, the historical pond will get a bright and modern shape as the need-based infrastructural development works are going on in full swing.

Side by side with renovation works of the pond, walkway, mosque, open stage and information and communication technology library will be constructed centering the pond.

On completion, the public in general can see the pond from at least three directions.

Rajshahi Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton came up with the observations while addressing a review meeting of the project along with its progress at his city bhaban office Thursday afternoon detailing the ongoing development and beautification works of the pond.

Just adjacent to the pond, a 16-storey high-rise building named 'city centre' has been constructed with the joint venture of RCC and Ena Properties through the public private partnership system.

Mayor Liton said the newly built city centre will be the finest and modern high rise building in Rajshahi. Massive development and beautification works will be implemented centering the pond. The ancient Sonamasjid mosque is being reconstructed in its present site. There will be seating arrangement, walkways, open space and illumination at night.

Chairman of Ena Group Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, was present at the meeting. RCC Panel Mayor Shariful Islam Babu, Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Secretary Moshiur Rahman, Chief Engineer Shariful Islam, Engineer Adviser Ashraful Haque and Chief Health Officer Dr Anjuman Ara Begum were also present.

"We are determined to keep clean water in the pond through proper renovation," Mayor Liton said, adding that the pond will get back its tradition and image upon completion of all the scheduled works.

Referring to the historic records he said once upon a time the pond was only the potable and dependable source of providing safe drinking water to the city people before introduction of the supply system.

But, unfortunately, the pond had become unfit for drinking water due to lack of proper maintenance and renovation besides negligence to it for long, he lamented.

Mayor Liton was committed to reviving the pond since his taking the mayoral office in late 2008 and was pledged bound to be successful.

"I do believe the adopted step will reflect the long-cherished hopes and aspirations of the city dwellers in near future," Liton expected. RAJSHAHI, Aug 20: Sonadighi, a traditional pond in Rajshahi city, is going to get back its lost glory because of massive development works being implemented by the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC).The city corporation has adopted a gigantic step to give the pond a new look as soon as possible taking the issue of the long-cherished demands of the city dwellers into consideration.With initiative and direction of city Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, the historical pond will get a bright and modern shape as the need-based infrastructural development works are going on in full swing.Side by side with renovation works of the pond, walkway, mosque, open stage and information and communication technology library will be constructed centering the pond.On completion, the public in general can see the pond from at least three directions.Rajshahi Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton came up with the observations while addressing a review meeting of the project along with its progress at his city bhaban office Thursday afternoon detailing the ongoing development and beautification works of the pond.Just adjacent to the pond, a 16-storey high-rise building named 'city centre' has been constructed with the joint venture of RCC and Ena Properties through the public private partnership system.Mayor Liton said the newly built city centre will be the finest and modern high rise building in Rajshahi. Massive development and beautification works will be implemented centering the pond. The ancient Sonamasjid mosque is being reconstructed in its present site. There will be seating arrangement, walkways, open space and illumination at night.Chairman of Ena Group Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, was present at the meeting. RCC Panel Mayor Shariful Islam Babu, Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Secretary Moshiur Rahman, Chief Engineer Shariful Islam, Engineer Adviser Ashraful Haque and Chief Health Officer Dr Anjuman Ara Begum were also present."We are determined to keep clean water in the pond through proper renovation," Mayor Liton said, adding that the pond will get back its tradition and image upon completion of all the scheduled works.Referring to the historic records he said once upon a time the pond was only the potable and dependable source of providing safe drinking water to the city people before introduction of the supply system.But, unfortunately, the pond had become unfit for drinking water due to lack of proper maintenance and renovation besides negligence to it for long, he lamented.Mayor Liton was committed to reviving the pond since his taking the mayoral office in late 2008 and was pledged bound to be successful."I do believe the adopted step will reflect the long-cherished hopes and aspirations of the city dwellers in near future," Liton expected.