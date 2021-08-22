Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rajshahi Sonadighi to get back its glory

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Our Correspondent

Rajshahi Sonadighi to get back its glory

Rajshahi Sonadighi to get back its glory

RAJSHAHI, Aug 20: Sonadighi, a traditional pond in Rajshahi city, is going to get back its lost glory because of massive development works being implemented by the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC).
The city corporation has adopted a gigantic step to give the pond a new look as soon as possible taking the issue of the long-cherished demands of the city dwellers into consideration.
With initiative and direction of city Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, the historical pond will get a bright and modern shape as the need-based infrastructural development works are going on in full swing.
Side by side with renovation works of the pond, walkway, mosque, open stage and information and communication technology library will be constructed centering the pond.
On completion, the public in general can see the pond from at least three directions.
Rajshahi Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton came up with the observations while addressing a review meeting of the project along with its progress at his city bhaban office Thursday afternoon detailing the ongoing development and beautification works of the pond.
Just adjacent to the pond, a 16-storey high-rise building named 'city centre' has been constructed with the joint venture of RCC and Ena Properties through the public private partnership system.
Mayor Liton said the newly built city centre will be the finest and modern high rise building in Rajshahi. Massive development and beautification works will be implemented centering the pond. The ancient Sonamasjid mosque is being reconstructed in its present site. There will be seating arrangement, walkways, open space and illumination at night.
Chairman of Ena Group Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, was present at the meeting. RCC Panel Mayor Shariful Islam Babu, Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Secretary Moshiur Rahman, Chief Engineer Shariful Islam, Engineer Adviser Ashraful Haque and Chief Health Officer Dr Anjuman Ara Begum were also present.
"We are determined to keep clean water in the pond through proper renovation," Mayor Liton said, adding that the pond will get back its tradition and image upon completion of all the scheduled works.
Referring to the historic records he said once upon a time the pond was only the potable and dependable source of providing safe drinking water to the city people before introduction of the supply system.
But, unfortunately, the pond had become unfit for drinking water due to lack of proper maintenance and renovation besides negligence to it for long, he lamented.
Mayor Liton was committed to reviving the pond since his taking the mayoral office in late 2008 and was pledged bound to be successful.
"I do believe the adopted step will reflect the long-cherished hopes and aspirations of the city dwellers in near future," Liton expected.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rajshahi Sonadighi to get back its glory
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
World’s smallest cow ‘Rani’ dies in Savar
C-19 cases reaches 96,000 mark in Ctg
DMP arrests 33 for selling drug
BD youth jumps rope to enter Guinness Book
BCL opens anti-Corona booth at JnU


Latest News
EU does not recognize Taliban, no political talks planned
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft