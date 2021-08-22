Video
Ashura observed in Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Staff Correspondent

The country's Muslim devotees on Friday observed the holy Ashura commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Great Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) with religious fervour and solemnity.
On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam Hussain along with his family members and 72 followers embraced martyrdom at the hands of Yazid's soldiers on Karbala maidan in Iraq to uphold the lessons of the Prophet (PUBH).
Amid the ongoing Covid situation, the day was observed in a more muted way as the government has prohibited all processions including Tazia and fireworks.
All other religious rituals on the occasion of the Ashura were held indoors as per the order Religious Affairs Ministry gave in compliance with all health rules and maintaining social distancing.
It was a public holiday and a day of two regular weekly general holidays. Offices of all government, semi-government, private and autonomous remained closed on the day.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.
Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, private TV channels and radios aired special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.
Police and law enforcement forces have taken special security measures in the capital to facilitate observance of the day.
Different religious organisations have also chalked out various programmes on the occasion.


