Yet another building catches fire in capital

Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:40 AM
Home Editorial

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

A fire broke out at a building in Dhaka's Banani area yesterday morning. The fire originated on the second floor of a six-storey building at Chairmanbari area. The cause of the fire is unknown so far. The damage caused by the blaze has not been assessed yet. Thanks to the quick response of fire-fighters, the fire came under control and no casualty or missing was recorded.

In order to quell the blaze, it took four hours for fifteen fire fighting units. According to the fire service source, fire started in a warehouse, which was filled with material used for making crests. Moreover, combustible substances were there on the second floor. Most shockingly, the building has no minimum fire safety measures, according to fire officials. There were no basic arrangements including water reserve and fire exits.

While visiting the spot, the Dhaka North City Corporation mayor said that the National Building Code was not followed. We know that a few days ago fire at Narayanganj took at least 52 lives. Fire incident has become a regular incident in the Dhaka city.

Small scale fire incidents occur frequently in the country. On April 23, 2021, 4 people were killed in chemical warehouse fire in Old Dhaka; on Jun 11, 2021 fire broke out in Tongi jute warehouse; on Aug 5, 2021 fire at Singer warehouse in Savar broke out. Factory fire has become a concern for the industrial growth of the country while the country saw several devastating factory fires over the decade. In the last five years 5,834 industrial fire incidents occurred, which caused a financial loss of Tk250 crore.

Clearly, the absence of proper fire safety measures and not following the government guidelines are the main reasons behind these accidents. After the Rana Plaza tragedy, workplace security has been improved significantly in RMG factories but the condition of other installations remains largely unchanged.

The International Labuor Organization said in a 2017 report that Bangladesh's regulatory framework and inspections "had not been able to keep pace with the development of the industry." We expect the government, in order to reduce such fire incidents, will sincerely implement the suggestions made by probe committees constituted after the two major fire incidents in Nimtali and Churihatta in 2010 and 2019 respectively.

The recent incident indicates that not only industrial installations but also other structures of the capital hardly follow the building code and arrange fire extinguishing measures. In order to ensure safety of lives and property government must be strict in implementing related laws.



