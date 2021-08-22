Alarming rise of road accidents in Thakurgaon

Dear Sir,

There is no rule or instructions to increase the speed on Thakurgaon district road especially in Baliadangimor to Thakurgaon Bus Stand. These roads need speed breaker but there is no speed breaker. It is one of the important causes for accident. Vehicles are running recklessly and tragic accidents are happening almost every day. Despite the ban of the High Court, unlicensed illegal vehicles including Mahindra, Tractor, Nasimon-Karimon continue to ply on various roads in Thakurgaon.



In addition to causing traffic jams on the roads every day, countless people are dying in accidents. They drive as they wish. Due to lack of proper enforcement or implementation of the law, accidents are happening on highways and regional roads almost all the time. Government should beef up steps for ensuring that transport rules and regulations are being followed here properly.



In the wake of rise in accident here we want the High Court directive to turn into reality.



Ashikujaman Syed

Center for Research Innovation

and Development (CRID)