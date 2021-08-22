Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Alarming rise of road accidents in Thakurgaon

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Dear Sir,
There is no rule or instructions to increase the speed on Thakurgaon district road especially in Baliadangimor to Thakurgaon Bus Stand. These roads need speed breaker but there is no speed breaker. It is one of the important causes for accident. Vehicles are running recklessly and tragic accidents are happening almost every day. Despite the ban of the High Court, unlicensed illegal vehicles including Mahindra, Tractor, Nasimon-Karimon continue to ply on various roads in Thakurgaon.

In addition to causing traffic jams on the roads every day, countless people are dying in accidents. They drive as they wish.  Due to lack of proper enforcement or implementation of the law, accidents are happening on highways and regional roads almost all the time. Government should beef up steps for ensuring that transport rules and regulations are being followed here properly.

In the wake of rise in accident here we want the High Court directive to turn into reality.

Ashikujaman Syed
Center for Research Innovation
and Development (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alarming rise of road accidents in Thakurgaon
China, Russia are stage-managing the Taliban
The artist turns 79
Cyber crime and awareness
Arab world at the forefront of climate change ‘code red’
Research extension linkage and its importance
Remove our miseries
The Gang Violence in Bangladesh: A growing social anxiety


Latest News
EU does not recognize Taliban, no political talks planned
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft