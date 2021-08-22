

Cyber crime and awareness



You use email, use social media including Facebook, online shop, use a lot of things including banking services that are directly part of the cyber world. Your little carelessness can bring terrible danger. So you have to be always active in these uses.



One morning I woke up and went to check my email and saw that an email has arrived on Spam box. I opened the email and read it carefully. I realized that it was a fake email sent to me quoting a minister from the United Arab Emirates. At first it may seem like I missed out on such a great scholarship! But if you think carefully, you will understand that the scholarship will never be offered by the minister, if so, the relevant department of a university or a professor can offer you.



I learned a great deal from the scholarship experience I described above that I still try to apply. There are different types of online crime, most of which are organized by showing greed or trapping. Besides, another big crime is organized by using our negligence.



Suppose you see an advertisement on Facebook, iPhone 12 is being sold for only BDT 10,000Tk. What to do? Stop and think wisely, is it possible to get an iPhone 12 for BDT 10,000? Maybe you sat down to lose some of your information and some money. So beware of yummy ads. Nowadays, smartphones, tablets, laptops, fake advertisements of cameras etc. are always in sight. Again, every day someone is falling victim to these cycles.



Everything I've talked about so far is designed to get you into trouble. Now let's turn to our negligence. All we do is login to our Facebook, email and other IDs. There is no problem logging in but the problem is when we do not log out. If I can get into your ID, I will surely be able to misuse your ID.



Another mistake we make is to use the same password on all IDs so that we can easily remember. This is another sign of danger, because if for some reason someone finds out the password of one of your IDs, he will be able to take possession of all the IDs. Many people use their own name, mobile number, date of birth etc as passwords which are not secure at all. Your password should be simple, Easy to remember but which people cannot easily guess. Such as part of a name, special characters with part of some numbers or digits.



Even more serious than these problems are the rumours that are circulating on social media and harassing women in various ways. We enthusiastically share various things which have no basis and we unknowingly get involved in cybercrime. Before sharing or commenting, you must verify that the information is accurate. When it comes to harassment of women, instead of eve-teasing on the streets, women users are being harassed more on social media and Facebook.



According to a recent study, about 70-80 per cent of women are victims of cybercrime in the country. About 42 per cent of these women are 15-35 years old. In other words, young women are becoming more victims of this crime. A few reports from the Cyber Crime Awareness Foundation and we can see from some statistics of cyber cell that this number is increasing day by day.



This trend has increased significantly in 2019-20 as compared to 2015-16. Among these, threatening, harassing, harassing, cheating etc through various social media are more prevalent. The tendency to sue in various cases has also increased which proves that people have become more aware than before. However, if the speedy and proper disposal of cases is ensured, this cybercrime tendency will come down a lot.



If anyone encounter such situations, before you get scared, consult your family or friends about this and you will see that they will give you maximum support. Also contact other help lines including 999 number. You can also lodge a complaint through DMP's Cyber and Special Crime Division hotline number (0179691522), email



As we get used to the cyber world over time, criminals are also using this platform to commit crimes. More important than the law being effective in curbing cybercrime is our awareness, proper knowledge, and awareness of how to use it. Family, we have to work to increase cyber awareness at the social and state level on a large scale.



The number of social media users is increasing every day. Making this huge number of people aware is not an easy task but we have to take steps to get them on the right path step by step. Taking tough stance against cyber criminals is also important, as many criminals dare to commit crimes again because they are not brought to book.

The writer is a student, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Jatiya Kabi

Kazi Nazrul Islam University









