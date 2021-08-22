Research extension linkage and its importance

Those of us who work in the agricultural sector often get a complaint that agricultural research institutions are inventing so many varieties and technologies every year. But still, the improved varieties or technologies in the field are not expanding up to the mark. Therefore, in any meeting, seminar, and workshop on agriculture, emphasis is given on technology dissemination and strengthening research-extension linkages.



Recently, I have participated in about ten regional workshops organized by the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) in different parts of the country. In almost every place one complaint is common that is the weak linkage of research and extension which is one of the major problems in the way disseminating new crop varieties and technologies.Before discussing this issue in detail, I would like to discuss what research-extension linkage is?



The mandate of various research institutions of the National Agricultural Research System (NARS) under the Ministry of Agriculture is to develop new varieties and production technologies of different crops. The varieties and technologies that the scientists developed are being disseminated to the farmers and end-users by the Department of Agricultural Extension or its officials working at the field level. That's why, the interrelationship between the research institutions, DAE and the farmer is so important which is known as research-extension-farmer linkage. The administrative aspects of this work are overseen by the Ministry of Agriculture itself and coordinated by the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC).



Now, let me highlight why the research-extension-farmer linkage is important. I have already said that the mandate of research institutions and their scientists are to innovate or develop new varieties of crops and production technologies. But it is the responsibility of the extension agents to extend them at the field level. The Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) provides necessary inputs support like; seed, fertilizer, irrigation support, and various production materials. Roughly, this is a brief idea of how major government agricultural government agencies works. Apart from this, various local and international non-governmental organizations played a valuable role in this regard.



Technology development and dissemination is a two way process. Scientists should rigorously study the needs and expectations of the farmers before initiating any research.Similarly, the problems or difficulties faced by the farmers at the field level in the use of technology are communicated to the research institutes through extension workers so that the scientists can find acceptable and affordable solutions through research for them. If this process works smoothly and efficiently, it will positively impact the expansion of technology and increase country's productivity. But the whole process will be hampered by the weak relationship.



As an organization, the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has a vast reach, and its scope of work is extensive at the same time. Increasing production and productivity in agriculture, Agril-market linkage, popularization of commercial agriculture, environmental protection, participation of women in agriculture, value chain, supply chain, etc., are among the major activities of DAE in recent times.



The Department of Agricultural Extension is conducting extension activities in these areas through the active participation and partnership of various government, private, autonomous, and privately-owned organizations. The center point of this overall activity is the farmers, and the goal is agriculture and farmer development. And that will only be ensured when the research-extension-farmer linkage is strengthened.



After the Department of Agricultural Extension, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) is one of the institutions playing a significant role in developing agriculture in Bangladesh. As an autonomous body under the Ministry of Agriculture, BADC's services extend throughout Bangladesh. It has field offices at the Upazila level, and in some cases, even in more remote areas. Thus they have an extensive network. The essential functions of BADC are to sustain the management of production, procurement, transportation, storage, and distribution of agricultural inputs and equipment's throughout the year.



But the limitation of them is expanding new variety or technology. One thing is clear from the above discussion that both research and development of technology and their expansion and distribution systems are mutually interdependent. There are some weaknesses in communication and understanding between researchers and extension workers in Bangladesh that hinder collaboration and linkages between research and extension. If we can overcome this, the rest of the problems will be solved automatically.



Let me tell about a recent experience. I went to Rajshahi last year as an instructor in the training of journalists organized by Farming Future Bangladesh. I had a presentation on the need for new technology. At the end of the presentation, a local journalist asked me, "Why do you think so much improved technology is needed for the farmers, BRRI has developed about 106 high-yielding varieties in the last five decades. Now they are developing and releasing an average 4-5 varieties every year, but in the field, few old varieties are still in vogue. What is the necessity for so many new varieties?"



I asked him if the geography and environment of all regions of the country are same; everyone's tastes and preferences are same or if he still used the basic mobile phone that he had used to use before. He replied in the negative. Due to environmental reasons, the demand of the farmers, circumstances, demand of the consumers for new variety varies from place to place even region to region changes.



Moreover, earlier the population was small, the demand for food was limited. Now both the population and the demand have increased, so the need for HYV variety is increasing day by day. And people's tastes and preferences also changed with time, so new varieties have to be developed and released considering various aspects.



Therefore, scientists are finding out better options one after another considering the environment, time, taste, and needs. However, the development of technology is a continuous process and it should go on and on keeping in view of the problems or challenges that will arise in the near future.



Besides, the abilities and skills of the farmers to use new varieties and technologies should be ensured by increasing the cooperation and partnership of the concerned institutions. Only then the continuity of the current achievements in the agriculture sector can be maintained or sustained, and a new dimension will be added to the overall productivity of the country's agriculture sector.

The writer is Senior Liaison Officer,

BRRI and Ph.D. Fellow, Department of Agricultural Extension & Information System, SAU, Dhaka.





