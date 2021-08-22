Video
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:39 AM
Home Countryside

Three men murdered in two districts

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Three men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Sirajganj, in four days.
RAJSHAHI: A former union parishad (UP) member, who was stabbed to injure over trivial matter in Mohanpur Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Friday morning.
Deceased Mohammad Ali, 65, was the former UP member of Jahanabad. He was the son of Ujal Uddin, a resident of Chakbirohi Village in the upazila.
Mohanpur Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Tauhidur Rahman said an altercation took place in between Mohammad Ali and one Abdul Matin of the area over trivial matter at around 8pm on Thursday.
At one stage, Abdul Matin stabbed Mohammad Ali, leaving him seriously injured.
Mohammad Ali's son Juwel Rana also recieved injuries as he tried to save his father at that time.
The injured were rushed to RMCH, where Mohammad Ali succumbed to his injuries at around 7am on Friday while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.
However, Abdul Matin went into hiding soon after the incident.
A murder case was filed with Mohanpur PS in this connection, the official added.
SIRAJGANJ: Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in the district in two days.
A young man was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Sajjad Hossain, 20, son of Abu Sayeed, a resident of Bhangabari Mahalla under Sirajganj Municipality.
Local sources said inhabitants of Bhangabari Mahalla and Diar Dhangara Mahalla were locked into a clash on Tuesday night over establishing supremacy in the area.
They again engaged with clashes on Wednesday noon and vandalised houses. At least 11 people sustained injuries during the      clashes.
The injured were admitted to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.
Later, Sajjad died there at around 1:30pm while undergoing treatment.
Confirming the incident, Sirajganj Sadar PS Inspector (Investigation) Golam Mostafa said additional police have been deployed in the area to avert any untoward situation.
On the other hand, a trader has been beaten to death allegedly by his rivals in Salanga PS area of the district on Tuesday over land dispute.
The deceased was identified as Mesbah Uddin, 45, son of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Faridpur Village under Nalka Union in the upazila.
The deceased's cousin Joynal Abedin alleged that Mesbah had a dispute with his co-villager Lutfor Rahman over the ownership of a piece of land.
As a sequel to it, Lutfor and his men mercilessly beat up Mesbah in the morning, leaving him critically injured, he alleged.
Critically injured Mesbah was first admitted to Sirajganj General Hospital first and then, shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he died there at night while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Salanga PS Abdul Quader Jilani confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.



