Three die after taking liquor in Tangail

Three people died after drinking liquor in Delduar Upazila of Tangail early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Nasir Mia, 22, son of Julhas Mia, Md Parvez, 34, son of Babul Mia, and Mohammad Akkas, 23, son of Kashem Mia. They all were residents of Panch Elasin Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the youths took home-made liquor at the village on Thursday night and fell sick.

Later, they were taken to Tangail General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the trio dead.







