Six killed, 22 injured in road mishaps in five districts

Six people including an elderly woman and a minor child have been killed and 22 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Manikganj, Sirajganj, Mymensingh, Barishal and Thakurgaon, in three days.

MANIKGANJ: At least eight people were injured as a bus collided with a pickup van in Sadar Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Selfi Paribahan' collided head-on with a Gopalganj-bound pickup van in Bhatpara area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 5:45am, which left at least eight people injured.

Of the injured, the driver of the pickup van Parvej Mia, 28, is in very critical situation.

On information, police reached the scene and admitted the wounded to Manikganj General Hospital.

Both the vehicles are heavily damaged. Following the accident, a six kilometres huge tailback was created.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Golra Highway Police Station (PS) Monirul Islam said critically injured pickup driver was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment and legal action is under process in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: Three people including an elderly woman were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in Shahjadpur, Kamarkhanda and Tarash upazilas of the district in two days.

A man was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Pasha Khan, 45, son of Mozammel Haque Khan, a resident of Purba Bharanshahi Village in Dhunat Upazila of Bogura.

The injured are Dulal, 60, Batul, 30, Tutul, 30, and Biplob, 35. All of them were residents of Dhunat Upazila in Bogura.

Shahjadpur Fire Service Station Master Manjungal Alam said a truck carrying some raw-material traders hit a sand-laden truck from behind in Parkola Kathaltala area on the Bogura-Nagarbari Highway in the morning, which left five people injured.

The injured were rushed to Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex.

Pasha, later, died there while undergoing treatment.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene,

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Shahzahan Ali confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

On the other hand, two people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Kamarkhanda and Tarash upazilas of the district on Thursday.

A pedestrian was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Kamarkhanda Upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Motaleb Hossain, 55, a resident of Jhaoil Balukol area in the upazila.

The injured are Al Amin, 28, and Faruq Hossain, 27.

A motorcycle hit Motaleb in Jhaoil Balukol area in the afternoon while he was crossing the road, which left him along with two motorcyclists seriously injured.

Later, Motaleb died on the way to a local hospital.

Kamarkhanda PS OC KM Raqibul Huda confirmed the incident.

Earlier, an elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Shanti Bewa, 70, wife of late Jillur Rahman, a resident of Matia Pukurpara Village under Naogaon Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said a nosimon (local vehicle) hit Shanti Bewa in Matia Pukurpara area on the Khalkhula-Naogaon Regional Road at noon while she was crossing the road, which left her seriously injured.

Later, Shanti Bewa succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at home.

Tarash PS OC Fazle Ashiq confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor was killed and six others were injured in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman, 4, son of Kamrul Islam of Khodaboxpur Village under Zoshora Union in the upazila.

Zoshora Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Tariqul Islam Real said Habibur Rahman was returning home with his family members riding by an auto-rickshaw after attending a wedding ceremony in the afternoon.

At that time, the auto-rickshaw was collided head-on with another in front of Zoshora Government Primary School on the Shibganj-Rasulpur Road, which left seven people injured.

The injured were taken to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Habibur dead, the UP chairman added.

BARISHAL: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Iqbal Hossain, 45, a resident of Baropaika Village in Agailjhara Upazila of the district. He was a contractor by profession.

The injured are Iqbal's son Razzak, 12, and nephew Tanzil, 21.

Wazirpur PS OC Ali Earshad said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying three persons in Joyosree area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at 11pm, leaving Iqbal dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

THAKURGAON: A member of Bangladesh Air Force, who was injured in a road accident in the district town, died at Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital at dawn on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 48, son of Mahir Uddin of Molani area under Chilarang Union in Sadar Upazila. He was an office staff in Bangladesh Air Force.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Shariful fell on the road after losing its control over the steering while giving side to truck and a van in front of Bandhan Kakon Filling Station at around 9pm on Wednesday, which left him seriously injured.

The injured was taken to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where he died at dawn on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Tanvirul Islam Tanvir confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.





