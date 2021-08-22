Video
Minor drowns at Pekua

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Our Correspondent

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR, Aug 21: An one-and-a-half-year-old minor boy drowned in a pond in Pekua Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Md Yusuf was the son of Md Nurul Hossain, a resident of Boskiyaghona Village under Rajakhali Union in the upazila.
A relative of the deceased said, Yusuf was playing near a pond before the incident. An aunt of the deceased found him floating on water in the pond in the evening.
Locals rescued and rushed Yusuf to a local doctor at Sabuj Bazar in Rajakhali, where he was declared dead.
Rajakhali Union Parishad Member Md Ismail confirmed the incident.


