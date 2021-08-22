2 ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Two people including a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Madaripur, in four days.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A madrasa boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Alam Hossain, 17, was the son of Abdus Salam, a resident of Kokil Village under Jahanpur Union in the upazila. He was Dakhil candidate from a local madrasa in the area.

Local sources said Alam hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 12:30am.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The law enforcers also recovered a suicide note from the scene.

An unnatural death case was filed with Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat PS Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Dasar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Manisha Barai, 14, was the daughter of Nityananda Barai, a resident of Pashchim Shashikar Village under Nabgram Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Shashikar Secondary School in the area.

Police and local sources said Manisha Barai hanged herself from the ceiling at a room in the house at around 9pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body. The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector of Dasar PS Ripon Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







