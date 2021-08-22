17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attack observed



Noakhali Science and Technology University brought out a mourning procession on its campus on Saturday to mark the horrific August 21 grenade attack. photo: observer

On this day in 2004, a grisly grenade attack was carried out on an anti-terrorism rally organised by the Awami League (AL) at Bangabandhu Avenue. Sheikh Hasina, who was leader of the opposition at that time, was apparently the target.

At least 24 people including Awami League (AL) women affairs' secretary and late president Zillur Rahman's wife Ivy Rahman, were killed, and 300 others were also injured. Sheikh Hasina escaped with her life but suffered hearing impairment.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, District AL organised various programmes including hoisting of party flag and black flag in its office and placing wreaths on portraits of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and of four national leaders.

A discussion meeting was held in the AL office. District AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahasan Shajahan presided over it.

Among others, the discussion meeting was addressed by District AL's General Secretary (GS) Advocate M. A Afzal, Vice-President Bijoy Shankor Roy, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, District AL's Joint GS and Public Prosecutor Advocate Shah Azizul Hoque, Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Religious Affairs Secretary A.K.M. Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Mahila AL's GS Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League's GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, District Sramik League's GS Abul Hossain Akanda, Sadar Upazila AL's President Advocate Md Ataur Rahman, ex-commander of freedom fighters Md Asad Ullah, District Chhatra League's President Anawar Hossain Mollah Sumon and GS Mohammad Foyez Oman Khan.

Later, a Milad and Doa Mahfil was arranged in the office.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, a discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil were arranged in the AL office in the district.

The discussion meeting was presided over by District AL President and Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket.

Local MP (Joypurhat-1) and Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs Advocate Samsul Alam Dudu highlighted various aspects of the August 21 grenade attack. District AL GS Zakir Hossain also spoke.

Among others, District AL senior leaders Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury, GP, Raja Chowdhury, Advocate Nipendranath Mandal, PP, Golam Hakkani, Jahidul Islam Benu, Shekhar Mazumdar, and Mahila AL's Rebeka Sultana were present.

One minute silence was maintained before starting the discussion meeting.

Later Doa Mahfil was held seeking salvation of souls of the martyred in the grenade attack.

The day's programmes were participated by leaders and activists of District AL and its associate bodies including Chhatra League (CL), Juba League, Swechechhasebak League, Shramik League, and Mahila Awami League.

GOPALGANJ: The day was observed in Sadar and Kotalipara upazilas of the district through discussions and ho;ding Doa Mahfil on Saturday.

In Kotalipara Upazila, separate programmes were arranged by Upazila AL, CL and other associate bodies.

In the morning, a commemorating meeting was held in the Upazila AL office, which was presided over by President Bhabendranath Biswas.

Another discussion meeting was arranged by District CL. It was presided over by CL President Newton Molla.

LAXMIPUR: A meeting was arranged in the AL office in the district at 11am. It was presided over by District AL President Golam Faruk Pinku. Poura-AL GS Advocate Jahir Uddin Babar moderated it.

Among others, ex-president of District AL M Alauddin, AL leaders Advocate Abul Basar, Advocate Nurul Huda Patwary, Ismail Hossain, Kabir Hossain Patwary, Ruhul Amin Master, and Kamalganj Upazila AL President Nurul Amin Master addressed the meeting.





