Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

4 electrocuted in two districts

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

Four people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi, in two days.
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Three people were electrocuted in two separate incidents in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Shimul, 25, son of late Sabuddin, a resident of Namo Jagannathpur Fuldia area under Durlavpur Union, and his relative Samnur Begum, 65;  and Abdul Malek, 26, son of Abdul Majid of Dublibhandar area under Chokokirti Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Shimul and Samnur Begum were coming to Dadanchak by boat from Fuldia ghat of the Padma River in Namo Jagannathpur area at around 7pm.
As the water level in the river rose, the duo came in contact with the rural power lines hanging over the river, which left them dead on the spot.
Being informed, fire service personnel and police recovered the bodies and handed those over to their family members.
On the other hand, Abdul Malek came in contact with live electricity while fixing an electric wire in his house in Dublibhandar area of Chokokirti Union around the same time, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station, said the body was handed over to the deceased's family members at night as there was no complaint filed in this connection.
BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sujan Kumar Roy, 18, son of Lalit Debnath, a resident of Hasanpur Village under Nardash Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Sujan came in contact with live electricity in the house at noon while he was fixing an electric fan, which left him dead on the spot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three men murdered in two districts
Three die after taking liquor in Tangail
Six killed, 22 injured in road mishaps in five districts
Minor drowns at Pekua
2 ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attack observed
4 electrocuted in two districts
Covid-19: 49 more people die, 701 more infected in nine districts


Latest News
EU does not recognize Taliban, no political talks planned
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft