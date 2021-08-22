4 electrocuted in two districts

Four people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi, in two days.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Three people were electrocuted in two separate incidents in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Shimul, 25, son of late Sabuddin, a resident of Namo Jagannathpur Fuldia area under Durlavpur Union, and his relative Samnur Begum, 65; and Abdul Malek, 26, son of Abdul Majid of Dublibhandar area under Chokokirti Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Shimul and Samnur Begum were coming to Dadanchak by boat from Fuldia ghat of the Padma River in Namo Jagannathpur area at around 7pm.

As the water level in the river rose, the duo came in contact with the rural power lines hanging over the river, which left them dead on the spot.

Being informed, fire service personnel and police recovered the bodies and handed those over to their family members.

On the other hand, Abdul Malek came in contact with live electricity while fixing an electric wire in his house in Dublibhandar area of Chokokirti Union around the same time, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station, said the body was handed over to the deceased's family members at night as there was no complaint filed in this connection.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sujan Kumar Roy, 18, son of Lalit Debnath, a resident of Hasanpur Village under Nardash Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sujan came in contact with live electricity in the house at noon while he was fixing an electric fan, which left him dead on the spot.









