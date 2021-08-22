Covid-19: 49 more people die, 701 more infected in nine districts

A total of 49 more people died of and 701 more have been infected with the coronavirus in nine districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura and Laxmipur districts, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 19 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.

Seven people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said four people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, five were from Rajshahi, and one from Natore and Chapainawabganj districts each.

Some 254 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 10 more people died of and 89 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in two days.

Seven more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

Four people who died here in the last 24 hours were found found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Ayesh Uddin, 60, of Sadar Upazila; Afzal Hossain, 55, of Adamdighi Upazila; and Prafulla Sarker, 90, and Abdur Razzak, 65, of Shibganj Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 639 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 50 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,639 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information at 12pm on Saturday.

He said a total of 207 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 50 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 24.15 per cent.

A total of 1,07,914 samples were tested for the virus in the district.

However, some 96 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 19,560 here.

Currently, some 109 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), 110 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 30 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and 12 others at different upazila health complexes in the district.

LAXMIPUR: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus cases rose to 89 here.

Meanwhile, some 121 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 7,612 in the district.

Laxmipur CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said a total of 595 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 121 people found positive for the virus.

BARISHAL: A total of 19 more people died of and 421 more have been infected with the coronavirus in six districts of Barishal Division in two days.

Seven more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

Four people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, three were from Barishal and one from Patuakhali districts.

Of them, three died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) while the rest at different hospitals in the division.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 622 in the division.

On the other hand, three more people died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH in the last 24 hours.

With this, a total of 928 people died with the virus symptoms at the hospital.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 205 in Barishal, 103 in Patuakhali, 71 in Bhola, 78 in Pirojpur, 83 in Barguna and 70 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 180 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 42,340 in the division.

A total of 1,053 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 180 people found positive for the virus.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 17,366 in Barishal, 5,824 in Patuakhali, 6,018 in Bhola, 5,066 in Pirojpur, 3,604 in Barguna and 4,465 in Jhalokati districts.

However, some 1,380 people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total recovery cases rose to 29,663 in the division with the infection rate of 69.96 per cent.

