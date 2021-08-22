Video
Six found dead in six dists

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Six people including two schoolgirls have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Brahmanbaria, Madaripur, Thakurgaon and Barishal, recently.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police recovered the body of a hotel worker from his residence in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Liton Mia, 25, son of late Nurul Islam, a resident of Tariapara Village under Sarishabari Municipality. He worked at a hotel of one Karam Ali at Sarishabari Bus Terminal.
Police and local sources said neighbours spotted the body tied up with rope at Liton's room in the house in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Abdul Mazid confirmed the incident.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from the Brahmaputra River in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon PS Anukul Sarkar said locals spotted the floating body near college ghat area in Gafargaon Municipality in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
No injury marks were found in the body, the OC added.
Additional Superintendent of Police Mahfuza Khatun confirmed the incident.
BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of a schoolgirl from a paddy field in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Munni Akhter, 14, daughter of Mosharraf Mia of Merashani Village under Singerbil Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at a local school.
Police sources said locals saw her body at a paddy field near Munni's maternal grandparents' house in Kanchanpur Village at around 1:30pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered her body from a paddy field in the area at around 4pm and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore no injury marks.
Bijoynagar PS OC Mirza Md Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a canal in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body floating in a canal at Ghullar Bazar in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
No injury marks were found the body.
Shibchar PS OC Miraz Hossain confirmed the incident.
THAKURGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from a mango orchard in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Kawsar, 32, son of Anisur Rahman, a resident of Jabarhat Karnai Village in Pirganj Upazila of the district.
Ranishankail PS Inspector SM Zahid Iqbal said locals spotted the body at a mango orchard in Kumarganj Village of the upazila in the evening and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The family members alleged that he might have been killed by the members of his in-laws' family.   
BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a schoolgirl in Banaripara Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Anika, 15, a ninth grader at a local madrasa and resident of Khejurbari Village in the upazila.
Local sources said the deceased's mother spotted Anika strangled with a scarf in the house at around 9:45pm.
The family members took her to Banaripara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Banaripara PS Inspector (Investigation) Jafar Ahmed confirmed the incident.


