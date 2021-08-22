Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

People suffer for sunken road at Kamalganj

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

Locals struggling to walk on the sumberged Dopara Road in Char Pagla area at Kamalnagar. photo: observer

Locals struggling to walk on the sumberged Dopara Road in Char Pagla area at Kamalnagar. photo: observer

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Aug 21: One important road in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district has been remaining sunken for over the last two weeks. Local's communication suffering is mounting up.
The communication disruption has been created as one point of the road named Dopara Sarak in Char Pagla area has got collapsed into a side pond. The point has turned deplorable causing a halt to the communication. In the absence of an alternative road, locals have to walk through the water on the road.
Dopara road is bordered by Torabganj and Char Kadira unions in the upazila. It was raised 60 years back. It was brick-soiled 19 years back.
About 1.5 kilometre (kim) road stretching from Char Lorence-Fazumiarhat to Char Pagla Government Prrimary School have turned worse with small and big puddles at different points. The road condition has worsened due to water-logging. With its south-side collapse into the pond, some portion of the road  has been submerged due to stranded water.
Locals said, to protect the road, a guide-wall was built in the last fiscal year. The guide-wall construction was made along the pond bank with union allocation. But it did not work at all. Heavy rainfall inundates the road.
Locals like Fayez Ahmed, Maksudur Rahman, and Abdur Rahman said, "The road is very important for us. It is used by school-college students and numerous commuters. Now we are suffering for knee-deep water on it. We are in uttered trouble. So we demanded of the authorities concerned for addressing the problem soon."
Head Teacher of Char Basu SESDP Model High School Mizanur Rahman Manik said, they have to use the road for going to school, Fazumiarhat Bazar and Upazila Sadar.
Torabganj Union Chairman Mirza Ashraful Zaman Rasel said, he came to know about the water-logging on the road through local media. He gave assurance of taking initiative to solve the problem soon.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Kamruzzaman said, necessary measures will be taken to make the road communicable quickly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three men murdered in two districts
Three die after taking liquor in Tangail
Six killed, 22 injured in road mishaps in five districts
Minor drowns at Pekua
2 ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attack observed
4 electrocuted in two districts
Covid-19: 49 more people die, 701 more infected in nine districts


Latest News
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
312 more ventilators sent by US, Canada expatriates arrive
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft