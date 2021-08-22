People suffer for sunken road at Kamalganj



Locals struggling to walk on the sumberged Dopara Road in Char Pagla area at Kamalnagar. photo: observer

The communication disruption has been created as one point of the road named Dopara Sarak in Char Pagla area has got collapsed into a side pond. The point has turned deplorable causing a halt to the communication. In the absence of an alternative road, locals have to walk through the water on the road.

Dopara road is bordered by Torabganj and Char Kadira unions in the upazila. It was raised 60 years back. It was brick-soiled 19 years back.

About 1.5 kilometre (kim) road stretching from Char Lorence-Fazumiarhat to Char Pagla Government Prrimary School have turned worse with small and big puddles at different points. The road condition has worsened due to water-logging. With its south-side collapse into the pond, some portion of the road has been submerged due to stranded water.

Locals said, to protect the road, a guide-wall was built in the last fiscal year. The guide-wall construction was made along the pond bank with union allocation. But it did not work at all. Heavy rainfall inundates the road.

Locals like Fayez Ahmed, Maksudur Rahman, and Abdur Rahman said, "The road is very important for us. It is used by school-college students and numerous commuters. Now we are suffering for knee-deep water on it. We are in uttered trouble. So we demanded of the authorities concerned for addressing the problem soon."

Head Teacher of Char Basu SESDP Model High School Mizanur Rahman Manik said, they have to use the road for going to school, Fazumiarhat Bazar and Upazila Sadar.

Torabganj Union Chairman Mirza Ashraful Zaman Rasel said, he came to know about the water-logging on the road through local media. He gave assurance of taking initiative to solve the problem soon.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Kamruzzaman said, necessary measures will be taken to make the road communicable quickly.









