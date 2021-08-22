Capitol Hill bomb threat standoff ends as suspect surrenders

WASHINGTON, Aug 21: A man who threatened to set off a bomb on Washington's Capitol Hill surrendered to police Thursday, ending an hours-long standoff that rattled lawmakers still shaken by January's pro-Trump insurrection.

The incident triggered evacuations and a massive police response, and sent jolts of anxiety through a city that has spent months on alert, as political tensions soared following the deadly US Capitol riot.

The suspect, an apparent right-wing extremist identified by authorities as Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina, was broadcasting live on social media from his truck, assailing President Joe Biden and Democrats, warning of a "revolution," and complaining about the US government and its policy in Afghanistan. -AFP





