Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:38 AM
Foreign News

Biden taps career diplomat for ambassador to China

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Aug 21: President Joe Biden plans to nominate veteran U.S. diplomat Nicholas Burns to serve as U.S. ambassador to China, the White House said Friday, signaling the administration may be looking for the envoy to play a more central role in the increasingly fractious relations between the two global rivals.
The White House also announced Biden's intent to nominate Rahm Emanuel, a former U.S. lawmaker who served as chief of staff to former President Barack Obama and as mayor of Chicago, to be ambassador to Japan, a U.S. ally increasingly at odds with Beijing.
The choice of Burns, a retired career foreign service officer who served as undersecretary of state from 2005 to 2008, marks a shift for the role of the ambassador to Beijing, the ranks of which over the past decade have been filled by former politicians, not seasoned diplomats.     -REUTERS


