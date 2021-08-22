Video
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:37 AM
Home Foreign News

All-party Opposition Meet

Sonia lays out roadmap for 2024 polls

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: At the all-party Opposition meet on Friday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi laid out a clear political roadmap and set the agenda as the 2024 general elections, but a united front may still be the Opposition unicorn as several simmering differences lie just under the surface.
Urging the 19 parties to 'rise above compulsions and differences', Gandhi said: " the ultimate goal is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for which we have to begin to plan systematically with the single-minded objective of giving to our country a government that believes in the values of the Freedom Movement and in the principles and provisions of our Constitution."
She went to add that the Opposition had no other option but to fight together. "We all have our compulsions, but clearly, a time has come when the interests of our nation demand that we rise above them." Top Opposition leaders including some chief ministers, inclduing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, reportedly attended the virtual meeting amid efforts to evolve a common strategy against the NDA government.
The 2024 polls is "the ultimate goal", said Sonia Gandhi, adding: "This is a challenge, but together we can and must rise to it because there is simply no alternative to working cohesively together."
She called upon opposition parties to begin to plan "with the single-minded objective of giving to our country a government that believes in the values of the Freedom Movement and in the principles and provisions of our Constitution."
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Left leader Sitaram Yechury were among those who joined the virtual meet. The parties later put out a joint statement with demands ranging from restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir to a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the Pegasus snooping allegations and changes to the vaccination strategy.
Mamata Banerjee emphasized that every opposition party should be included in such meetings, "even those not allied with Congress". "Forget who is the leader, let's keep our personal interests aside," she said amid intense speculation about who will lead the opposition in a fight against the BJP.
Her comments were linked to notable absentees in the interaction. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav RSVP-ed (and sent a statement) while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati was not invited, which straightaway blunts any unity talk when it comes to the country's most politically vital state, Uttar Pradesh. Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, and the Akali Dal were also omitted from the guest list.
MK Stalin said, "The recent parliament session has witnessed our unity. It must grow stronger. Federalism is being destroyed due to the scant respect BJP has for states' rights. It is imperative the opposition stands united at this hour."
Perhaps acknowledging the scepticism about the Congress's ability to headline any opposition battle-plan, Sonia Gandhi said her party "will not be found wanting."    -NDTV


