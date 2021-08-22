Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

World leaders out of excuses on climate change: Thunberg

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21: The world's children cannot afford more empty promises at this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), youth activists including Greta Thunberg said, after a UN report found virtually no child will escape the impact of global         warming.
In the first index of its kind, published on Friday (Aug 20), UN children's agency Unicef found that almost all the world's 2.2 billion children are exposed to at least one climate or environmental risk, from catastrophic floods to toxic air.
Last week, a UN climate panel of the world's top atmospheric scientists warned that global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control, with deadly heat waves, hurricanes and other extreme events likely to keep getting worse.
Ms Thunberg, 18, said the Unicef index confirmed that children would be the worst affected, and when world leaders meet in Glasgow in November for COP26 they needed to act rather than just talk.
"I don't expect them to do that, but I would be more than happy if they could prove me wrong," she told journalists ahead of the index's publication on the third anniversary of Fridays For Future, a now-global youth movement that started with her solo protest outside her Swedish school.
Ms Thunberg was joined by young activists around the world including Ms Mitzi Jonelle Tan, 23, from the Philippines, who spoke of doing homework by candlelight as typhoons raged outside or fearing drowning in her bed as floodwaters filled her room.
After months of extreme weather and dire warnings from scientists, world leaders' "empty promises and vague plans" were no longer enough, Ms Tan said. "There's no excuse for this COP... to not be the one that changes things."    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China allows couples third child amid demographic crisis
Capitol Hill bomb threat standoff ends as suspect surrenders
Biden taps career diplomat for ambassador to China
Sonia lays out roadmap for 2024 polls
Malaysian PM Sabri takes office
World leaders out of excuses on climate change: Thunberg
Police pepper spray protesters during an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne
West struggles with Afghan chaos


Latest News
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
312 more ventilators sent by US, Canada expatriates arrive
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft