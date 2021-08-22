Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan to expect new US chasm as Taliban win: Analysis

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

WASHINGTON, Aug 21: After the September 11 attacks, the United States gave Pakistan a harsh ultimatum to break with the Taliban. Pakistan offered help but insisted -- it will not be abandoned again, as in the 1990s after Washington lost interest in Afghanistan.
Twenty years later, the Taliban has retaken Afghanistan from a US-backed government -- and it looks likely that Pakistan will be abandoned again.
"Pakistan is too important to be permanently ignored by the US but this time Americans will take longer to determine the depth of their relationship with Pakistan," said Husain Haqqani, Pakistan's former ambassador to Washington.
The two-decade US war in Afghanistan has been accompanied by a turbulent relationship between the United States and Pakistan, whose then military ruler Pervez Musharraf vowed "unstinting support" after September 11.
Hoping to woo a skeptical Pakistani public, then senator John Kerry in 2009 spearheaded a civilian aid package that devoted $1.5 billion a year.
But US suspicions that Pakistan's powerful military and intelligence were playing a double-game came into stark relief when Osama bin Laden, the world's most wanted man, was found and killed by US commandos inside Pakistan in 2011.
The United States finally cut military aid in 2018 under president Donald Trump.
Haqqani, now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said Pakistan sought credit for bringing the Taliban to the table with the Afghan government as part of the US withdrawal.
But in Washington, "what everyone remembers is what Americans see as Pakistan's role in allowing the Taliban to survive the blow the Americans inflicted on the Taliban after 9/11," Haqqani said.
While many Pakistanis feel "scapegoated," Haqqani said Pakistan's case was not helped by the "triumphalism" of Pakistanis including Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Khan said the Taliban have "broken the chains of slavery" while his climate minister in a since-deleted tweet hailed the Taliban's sweep as a "gift" to historic rival India.
Pakistan, a Cold War ally of the United States, worked with Washington in the 1980s to back Islamic guerrillas who fought out Soviet troops.
Afghanistan stayed mired in war as US interest waned and Pakistan openly backed the Taliban, who imposed a draconian version of Islam under their 1996-2001 regime.
Pakistan has long seen Afghanistan through the lens of India, which remembers how the Taliban welcomed virulently anti-Indian militants and has pumped in $3 billion in aid since 2001.
Madiha Afzal, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, said the Pakistani establishment nonetheless did not likely want a complete Taliban win.
"This sort of total military victory of the Taliban puts Pakistan in a position where it's probably less able to control the Taliban because the Taliban feels it's victorious," she said.
Islamabad privately also fears "terrible security implications" as Afghanistan could embolden Pakistan's Taliban in their own violent campaign, she said.
US President Joe Biden withdrew troops from Afghanistan arguing in part that the grinding conflict was a distraction from the greater challenge of a rising China.
Amid talk of a Cold War-style rivalry between the world's two largest economies, Islamabad has emerged as one of the closest allies of Beijing, which is investing heavily in an "economic corridor" in Pakistan at a time that Washington sees India as a leading partner.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China allows couples third child amid demographic crisis
Capitol Hill bomb threat standoff ends as suspect surrenders
Biden taps career diplomat for ambassador to China
Sonia lays out roadmap for 2024 polls
Malaysian PM Sabri takes office
World leaders out of excuses on climate change: Thunberg
Police pepper spray protesters during an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne
West struggles with Afghan chaos


Latest News
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
312 more ventilators sent by US, Canada expatriates arrive
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft