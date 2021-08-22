

EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts

A cheque for TK 2 million was handed over to the Chairman of SKS Maj Gen Mohammed Saidul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar at a simple ceremony held recently at the SKS Tower at Mohakhali, for the programme.

SKS will provide food and cash support, medical equipment, bear medical and other expenses to support the Corona affected people.

The cheque handover ceremony was also attended by Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs; Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Company Secretary; Maj Md. Abdus Salam, psc, (Retd), Head of Cash Management from EBL ; and from Sena Kalyan Sangstha Director General- Welfare Air Cdre M Moyeenuddin, Director Generals and other high officials.

EBL has so far contributed Taka 3 crore 56 lac as financial aid to fight against coronavirus pandemic through BURO Bangladesh, SAJIDA Foundation, TMSS, Bidyanondo, BRAC and ActionAid Bangladesh in the districts of Chandpur, Gazipur, Bogura, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Naogaon, Chapainawabganj, Jamalpur,Mymensingh, Nawabganj, Jashore, Rajshahi, Khulna andChattogram, Faridpur and Magura through district commissioners' offices.

This fund was used for food and medicine assistance and cash support to daily wage earners and the extremely poor across the country. EBL also donated to the corona unit of Jashore General Hospital managed by SAJIDA Foundation. EBL will disburse a total of TK. 4.10 crore under the special COVID-19 Corporate Social Responsibility Program. Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS) will work together to roll out a special C-19 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme for the coronavirus affected people of the Rajshahi and Khulna divisions as well as other affected areas of Bangladesh.A cheque for TK 2 million was handed over to the Chairman of SKS Maj Gen Mohammed Saidul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar at a simple ceremony held recently at the SKS Tower at Mohakhali, for the programme.SKS will provide food and cash support, medical equipment, bear medical and other expenses to support the Corona affected people.The cheque handover ceremony was also attended by Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs; Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Company Secretary; Maj Md. Abdus Salam, psc, (Retd), Head of Cash Management from EBL ; and from Sena Kalyan Sangstha Director General- Welfare Air Cdre M Moyeenuddin, Director Generals and other high officials.EBL has so far contributed Taka 3 crore 56 lac as financial aid to fight against coronavirus pandemic through BURO Bangladesh, SAJIDA Foundation, TMSS, Bidyanondo, BRAC and ActionAid Bangladesh in the districts of Chandpur, Gazipur, Bogura, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Naogaon, Chapainawabganj, Jamalpur,Mymensingh, Nawabganj, Jashore, Rajshahi, Khulna andChattogram, Faridpur and Magura through district commissioners' offices.This fund was used for food and medicine assistance and cash support to daily wage earners and the extremely poor across the country. EBL also donated to the corona unit of Jashore General Hospital managed by SAJIDA Foundation. EBL will disburse a total of TK. 4.10 crore under the special COVID-19 Corporate Social Responsibility Program.