IBBL Dhaka South holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Dhaka South Zone organised webinar on 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations' on recently. Major General (Retd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee of the Bank addressed the webinar as chief guest.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the webinar as special guest.Mufti Mohammad Muhibbullahil Baqee, Member of the IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Head of Dhaka South Zone presided over the programme while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President addressed the programme. Head of Branches and Officials under Dhaka South Zone attended the webinar.