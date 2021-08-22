Premier Bank to collect treasury challan for Bangladesh Bank

Video
BANKING EVENTS

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

An Agreement was signed between The Premier Bank Ltd and Bangladesh Bank (BB) for collection of treasury challan by Automated Challan System (ACS) recently at Bangladesh Bank premises, says a press release.
The agreement was signed by Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager of BB and M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of The Premier Bank Limited on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of the Chief guest of the signing ceremony Ahmed Jamal, the Deputy Governor of BB.
The automated Challan System will allow the customer to pay their Treasury Challan Bills from any branches, sub-branches and Agent Banking Booths of The Premier Bank Limited which will ensure smooth payment of all Govt. revenues in real time in Govt. Treasury without any hassle.
A.K.M Mohiuddin Azad, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Kazi Ahsan Khalil, DMD and Chief Business Officer and Mohd. Jamil Hossain CMA, SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division -Focal Point from The Premier Bank Limited and other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the ceremony.





