Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:36 AM
Bank account of MB Pharma suspended for VAT arrears

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Transactions at the bank account of MB Pharmaceuticals has been suspended for not paying VAT despite repeated directives from the authorities concerned.
The account of this pharmaceuticals manufacturer has been frozen since it did not pay VAT of Taka 2.09 crore. The Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka South unveiled this incident of tax evasion, but the MB Pharmaceuticals did not pay the amount despite repeated directive from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).
The Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka South sent a letter to Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday requesting to freeze the bank account of the owners. The letter mentioned that it was necessary to make the concerned bank account to realize the unpaid VAT amount.
One of the senior executives of MB Pharmaceuticals is businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai.
Talking to BSS, Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka South SM Humayun Kabir said that MB Pharmaceuticals did not pay Taka 2.09 crore as VAT despite repeated directive from the Commissionerate. Following that, the bank account of that pharmaceuticals manufacturer has been made freeze.
"If they pay this unpaid VAT, then this suspension will be withdrawn," he added.
Kabir also informed that the authorities of the MB Pharmaceuticals have already contacted the Commissionerate to deposit the unpaid VAT amount to the state coffer.    -BSS


