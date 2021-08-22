Up to Tk 200 cashback on bKash payment at Shohoz food

Customers can enjoy up to Tk 200 instant cash back on food orders from 'Shohoz food' through bKash payment till September 30, 2021, says a press release.

Food lovers can get 10% cash back up to Tk 100 on each order from country's popular food delivery platform 'Shohoz food'. They can avail the offer twice during the campaign period. To avail the cash back, customers need to pay minimum BDT 300 through bKash payment gateway.

bKash payment on Shohoz food is very convenient. To make payment, customers have to add their bKash account details to the list of saved payment method. Once added, they can go cashless whenever they wish.

bKash payment facility while ordering food online has brought great relief to the customers. Home delivery of food or groceries without cash transactions is ensuring extra safety to the customers especially during this pandemic.





