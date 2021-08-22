Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Up to Tk 200 cashback on bKash payment at Shohoz food

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Customers can enjoy up to Tk 200 instant cash back on food orders from 'Shohoz food' through bKash payment till September 30, 2021, says a press release.
Food lovers can get 10% cash back up to Tk 100 on each order from country's popular food delivery platform 'Shohoz food'. They can avail the offer twice during the campaign period. To avail the cash back, customers need to pay minimum BDT 300 through bKash payment gateway.
bKash payment on Shohoz food is very convenient. To make payment, customers have to add their bKash account details to the list of saved payment method. Once added, they can go cashless whenever they wish.
bKash payment facility while ordering food online has brought great relief to the customers. Home delivery of food or groceries without cash transactions is ensuring extra safety to the customers especially during this pandemic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
IBBL Dhaka South holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Premier Bank to collect treasury challan for Bangladesh Bank
Bank account of MB Pharma suspended for VAT arrears
Up to Tk 200 cashback on bKash payment at Shohoz food
Air India moves HC against order quashing move to sack pilots
New Italian carrier ITA gets approval to fly
US-Bangla announced holiday package in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
312 more ventilators sent by US, Canada expatriates arrive
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft