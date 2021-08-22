Air India moves HC against order quashing move to sack pilots

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: Air India on Wednesday approached Delhi high court challenging a single judge's order quashing the national carrier's decision to terminate services of pilots, both permanent and on contract, and direct their reinstatement.

The appeals came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh and have been listed for proceedings on August 24 at the request of Air India's counsel.

Air India has challenged the June 1 order of the single judge, which had also ordered that back wages would have to be paid to the reinstated pilots.

The high court had earlier said the back wages, including allowances, had to be paid on par with what in-service pilots were receiving, and in accordance with the government rules.

It had also said that extension of contract in the future of the contractual pilots would be at the discretion of Air India in view of their satisfactory performance.

The order was passed in over 40 petitions by pilots, whose services were terminated by Air India on August 13 last year.

They had also contended that neither were their notice periods reduced nor any no objection certificate issued to them after receipt of resignation. They had further contended that the resignations were subsequently withdrawn, but the withdrawal was not accepted by Air India. -TNN







