Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

New Italian carrier ITA gets approval to fly

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

ROME, Aug 21: ITA, Italy's new flag carrier replacing long-struggling Alitalia, can begin operating and selling tickets, the country's aviation authorities said Wednesday.
The ENAC civil aviation authority said it had issued an air operator's certificate to the new public company, authorising it to fly beginning October 15 and sell tickets.
"ITA can take off," said ENAC President Pierluigi Di Palma in a statement.
The upcoming launch of the new, leaner airline, Italia Trasporto Aereo, caps multiple state rescues of loss-making, legacy carrier Alitalia and dragged-out negotiations with the European Commission over bailout funds. "The hope is that the new... company will contribute to the restart of the sector, contributing in a decisive way to overcome the difficulties arising from the pandemic crisis," Di Palma said.
ITA's scheduled debut comes amid serious challenges for the airline industry that was battered during the coronavirus pandemic, especially larger carriers already struggling to compete against low-cost airlines. Italy reached a deal with Brussels in July for the new carrier after pledging that it would be fully independent of Alitalia, which was put under state administration in 2017.
Italy had repeatedly failed to find a buyer for its struggling airline.
Under the restructuring, ITA takes over part of Alitalia's assets while relinquishing others, such as spinning off its ground operations and maintenance service, ceding airport slots, and halving its fleet of planes to about 50.
The air operator's license granted by ENAC is the final administrative step in the process to get ITA off the ground.
Still unclear, however, is how Alitalia will reimburse or reroute the approximately 255,000 people, as estimated by Corriere della Sera daily, who have purchased tickets with the airline after October 15.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
IBBL Dhaka South holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Premier Bank to collect treasury challan for Bangladesh Bank
Bank account of MB Pharma suspended for VAT arrears
Up to Tk 200 cashback on bKash payment at Shohoz food
Air India moves HC against order quashing move to sack pilots
New Italian carrier ITA gets approval to fly
US-Bangla announced holiday package in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
312 more ventilators sent by US, Canada expatriates arrive
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft