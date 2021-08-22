US-Bangla announced holiday package in Cox’s Bazar

US-Bangla Airlines is offering attractive holiday packages in Cox's Bazar under the changed circumstances to make the travel of those who are thirsty for comfortable travel.

"US-Bangla is giving you the opportunity to visit and know Cox's Bazar, one of the tourist destinations of your country at low cost," an advertisement note of the airline said.

The holiday packages has been announced to encourage domestic tourists to travel, enjoy the unique beauty of the mountains and the sea together, staying at an international standard hotel in Cox's Bazar for a minimum of Tk 11,290 in the package. US-Bangla Holiday Packages are available at various international quality five star hotels in Cox's Bazar as per your choice.

US-Bangla Airlines operates five daily flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar following all types of hygiene guidelines. Departing from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar at 8:10 am, 9:30 am, 11:30 am, 1:00 pm and 3:30 pm every day. Besides, it is leaving Cox's Bazar for Dhaka at 6:45 am, 11:05 am, 1:05 pm, 2:35 pm and 5:05 pm every day.

Apart from Cox's Bazar, US-Bangla Airlines currently operates flights from Dhaka to Chittagong, Sylhet, Jessore, Syedpur, Rajshahi and Barisal. Considering the time of Covid-19, compared to any other transport, the airlines are providing services to the passengers by following all kinds of hygiene rules in the domestic sector, especially in US-Bangladesh.

US-Bangla Airlines is also offering six months interest free EMI facility on credit cards of various banks and financial institutions for the convenience of tourists.



