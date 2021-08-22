

Federal Insurance approves 10pc dividends

Enamul Hoq, Chairman of the company presided over the meeting, Vice Chairman Elias Siddiquee, Executive Committee Chairman Alhaj Md. Abdul Khaleque, Claims Committee Chairman Alhaj Sabirul Hoque, Audit Committee Chairman Safar Raj Hossain, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Chairman Muhammad Nazrul Islam, Directors, Independent Director Jamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and Md. Rafiqul Islam and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A M M Mohiuddin Chowdhry, Adviser AKM Sarwardy Chowdhury, DMD and CFO Simul Kanti Barua and Senior Excutives of the company were present in the meeting. A good number of Shareholders participated in the discussion through digital Platform.

The Shareholders appreciated the performance of the Company mainly increase of FDR growth of the company despite of pandemic Covid-19 situation. The meeting was conducted by Sheikh Mohammad Anwar Uddin, SEVP and Company Secretary.



