Huawei holds Asia-Pacific Railway Forum 2021

Huawei Asia-Pacific Railway Forum 2021, themed "Smart Rail, Better Future Mobility," concluded in Singapore recently. Participants at the forum explored the innovations to achieve operational efficiency for urban mass transit systems, particularly through driverless operations and workflow management.

The event attracted more than 1300 railway industry customers, partners, experts, and media drawn from across the APAC region. Core Huawei railway industry customers and partners - including the Hong Kong Mass Transit Railway Corporation (MTR), Singapore Mass Rapid Transit Limited (SMRT), and the professional services firm Arup Group Limited - participated in a panel discussion, sharing their experiences on the importance of achieving operational efficiency for urban mass transit systems, particularly through driverless operations and workflow management, says a press release.

Aaron Wang, Senior Vice President of Huawei APAC Enterprise Business Group, addressed the challenges that have been brought by the pandemic, noting that such challenges have also been converted into opportunities - for all industries. "As a global ICT solution provider, Huawei helps customers such as Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA), Hong Kong MTR, Turkey TCDD, and Germany's Deutsche Bahn (DB) to accelerate their digitalization by integrating new technologies with traditional infrastructure. We believe railway digitalization will lead to better mobility in the future," Wang stated.

In a virtual visit to its exhibition hall, Huawei demonstrated how the latest innovations in ICT are deployed in the railway industry, enabling digital transformation, from the Huawei SmartLi Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) to OptiX Solutions and Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6. The high bandwidth offered by Huawei OptiX supports an increased number of cloud applications, with simplified Operations and Maintenance (O&M), real-time performance monitoring, and intelligent fault detection, all assisting the management of a packet-switched network. Huawei SmartLi UPS delivers a battery life at least double that of traditional lead-acid battery solutions, with a highly reliable design and wider coverage for input voltage. It can also be deployed in harsh operating environments, where the mains power supply is either unstable or entirely lacking, providing a unified platform that supports access to multiple energy sources, which effectively saves customer investment.







