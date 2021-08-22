Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Many Indian firms slip in global valuation ranking

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Many Indian firms slip in global valuation ranking

Many Indian firms slip in global valuation ranking

MUMBAI, Aug 21: Reliance Industries has emerged as the most valued Indian company in a global list of top-500 non-state run companies, but saw its ranking slipping by three points.
Ranking of many others Indian companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel, declined compared with last year on the Hurun Global 500 list.
In all, 12 Indian companies made it to the list of the top-500 valued companies as against 11 in the year-ago period.
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' valuation increased 11 per cent to $188 billion but ranking slipped by three places to 57 in the rankings which use the valuation on July 15 as the cut-off.
TCS slipped one position to be the 74th most valued company in the world with a valuation of $164 billion, HDFC Bank was 19 positions down at 124th with a $113 billion valuation while its parent HDFC was down 52 places at 301st despite a 1 per cent increase in valuation to $56.7 billion.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation declined 8 per cent to $46.6 billion, which led to a fall of 96 places on the list to 380th rank, while its larger rival ICICI Bank saw its valuation rise 36 per cent to $62 billion which resulted in its global ranking improving 48 places to 268th, as per the list.
There were three new entrants from the country in the list, including Wipro (ranked 457th), Asian Paints (477th) and HCL Technologies (498th).
"Two-thirds of Indian companies featured in the list are from financial services and software services. In the coming years, the startup revolution in the country would help India contribute more companies to Hurun Global 500," Hurun India's managing director and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said.
Apple is the most valuable company in the world and saw its valuation rising by 15 per cent to $2.4 trillion, it said. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, the 'big 4', doubled in value since Covid-19 to take their combined value to $8 trillion, and making up 14 per cent of Hurun Global 500.
India is ninth by the number of companies featured on the list, which is led by the US (243) and followed by China (47), Japan (30) and the UK (24).    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
IBBL Dhaka South holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Premier Bank to collect treasury challan for Bangladesh Bank
Bank account of MB Pharma suspended for VAT arrears
Up to Tk 200 cashback on bKash payment at Shohoz food
Air India moves HC against order quashing move to sack pilots
New Italian carrier ITA gets approval to fly
US-Bangla announced holiday package in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
312 more ventilators sent by US, Canada expatriates arrive
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft