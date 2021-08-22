Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saudis file WTO complaint over EU anti-dumping measures

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Saudis file WTO complaint over EU anti-dumping measures

Saudis file WTO complaint over EU anti-dumping measures

GENEVA, Aug 21: Saudi Arabia has filed a World Trade Organization complaint over EU anti-dumping duties on imports of a chemical compound used to make synthetic fibres and plastic bottles, according to a document published Thursday.
In the complaint, dated August 17 but circulated to WTO members Thursday, Saudi Arabia charges that the European Union unfairly imposed provisional anti-dumping duties on imports of mono-ethylene glycol.
The chemical compound is used in a variety of industrial processes, including to produce polyester fibres and components for manufacturing plastic bottles.
It is also used in the production of engine coolant for the automotive industry, as antifreeze, solvents and a dehydration agent in natural gas pipelines, among other things.
Following an investigation last year, Brussels maintained there was evidence that imports of the compound from Saudi Arabia, and also from the United States, were priced unfairly low and harming producers within the bloc.
It imposed anti-dumping duties on June 12 for a period of six months, according to the Saudi complaint.
The complaint charges that the EU used faulty methodology to determine the Saudi import pricing was too low, and insists the duties were a violation of international trade rules.
Dumping means that an exporting country sells a product or service into the importing country at prices below what it charges at home.
The use of anti-dumping duties are permitted under international trade rules as long as they adhere to strict conditions, and disputes over their use are often brought before the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body.
Saudi Arabia has requested consultations to help resolve the dispute with the EU.
The request for consultations marks the first step in the WTO dispute system, and is aimed at giving the parties a chance to talk things through and resolve their differences without moving forward with litigation.  If the consultations fail to resolve the dispute, the WTO can create a panel of experts to review the case.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
IBBL Dhaka South holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Premier Bank to collect treasury challan for Bangladesh Bank
Bank account of MB Pharma suspended for VAT arrears
Up to Tk 200 cashback on bKash payment at Shohoz food
Air India moves HC against order quashing move to sack pilots
New Italian carrier ITA gets approval to fly
US-Bangla announced holiday package in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
312 more ventilators sent by US, Canada expatriates arrive
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft