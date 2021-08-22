Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India rice prices at 4.5-yr low on weak demand

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

Indian rice export prices slipped this week to four-and-a-half year lows due to thin demand and higher shipping costs, while COVID-19 curbs in Vietnam pushed rates to 1-1/2-year lows.
Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $352 to $356 per tonne this week, down from last week's $354 to $358.
"(Overseas) Buyers have taken a pause due to higher freight rates. They are waiting for shipping and container charges to come down," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
Vietnam's 5% broken rice edged lower to $385 per tonne on Thursday - their lowest since February 2020 - from $390 a week earlier.
"Traders are hesitant to sign new export contracts, as they are not sure if they can purchase rice from farmers amid the coronavirus movement restrictions," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said. The trader said high shipping cost also hindered export activities.
Earlier this week, Vietnam's agriculture minister said the country would consider cutting the area under rice cultivation if prices of the grain fell further, to make way for other crops that were more profitable.
Thailand's 5% broken rice prices edged up to $387-$400 per tonne this week, from $380-$395 per tonne a week ago, their lowest in more than two years. But demand remained largely flat, while a weak baht kept prices at low levels, Bangkok-based traders said.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh cut the import duty on rice to 15% from 25%, the second reduction since December, in an effort to bolster reserves and cool record local prices of the staple grain, officials said.
Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, has emerged as a big importer of the grain due to depleted stocks and record local prices after repeated flooding ravaged its crop last year.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
IBBL Dhaka South holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Premier Bank to collect treasury challan for Bangladesh Bank
Bank account of MB Pharma suspended for VAT arrears
Up to Tk 200 cashback on bKash payment at Shohoz food
Air India moves HC against order quashing move to sack pilots
New Italian carrier ITA gets approval to fly
US-Bangla announced holiday package in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
Over 7,000 evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Allah kept me alive for welfare of people: PM
Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
Anti-Taliban forces claim to retake 3 Afghan districts
Affluent youths involved in “Ice” trading, 10 held
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target
Hundreds of sex workers at Doulatdia brothel receive vaccine
312 more ventilators sent by US, Canada expatriates arrive
Most Read News
Building catches fire in Banani, 14 units working
Former JU VC Mustahidur Rahman laid to rest
Hanging body of housewife recovered in Bagerhat
17th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attacks being observed
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: official
Awami League pays homage to Aug 21 martyrs
India gives emergency approval for world's 1st COVID-19 DNA vaccine
Barishal mayor demands fair trial, asks cleaners to join work
Bangladeshi killed by room-mate in Malaysia
13 nations to host Afghan evacuees: Blinken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft