

71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice

On August 18, in favour of these importing firms a letter was sent from the Ministry of Food to the Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce allocating the imports.

Of the rice to be imported the non-basmati boiled rice comprises 362,000 tonnes and the rest 56,000 tonnes are sun-dried or Atap. The consignment can have a maximum of five percent broken grains.

For the imports the permitted firms must open the LC (Letter of Credit-Debt) within 15 days of the issuance of the allotment order and the relevant information (including the Bill of Entry) must be notified to the Ministry of Food by e-mail immediately.

Allotted importers will have to market the entire rice in Bangladesh by September 25. Additional IP (Import Permit) of the allotment will not be issued. The condition also states that imported rice cannot be re-packaged in the name of the proprietor.

In addition, imported rice should be sold in plastic bags. The food ministry has also stipulated that the allocation will be canceled if the bank fails to open an LC within the stipulated time.

The rice market has been volatile for a long time. The rice market was also bullish during the Boro season. The current price of poor coarse rice is around Tk50 per kg and Tk60 to 70 per kg of thin rice.

In this context, the government decided to reduce the tariff and import rice to keep the price stable. On July 6, the food ministry sent a letter to the NBR requesting a reduction in rice import duty and taxes.

On August 12, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a notification reducing the import duty on rice. The NBR has reduced the import duty on rice from 62.5 per cent to 25 per cent. This facility will be valid till October 30.

Individuals and organizations can apply to the Ministry of Food till August 25 for import of rice at reduced tariff rate. Earlier, the import duty on rice was reduced to 25 per cent last year to control it and encourage imports, which expired last April.









