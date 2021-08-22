Video
Marsch wins battle of US bosses as Leipzig thrash Stuttgart

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

BERLIN, AUG 21: Jesse Marsch celebrated his first Bundesliga win in charge of RB Leipzig in a battle of the US coaches on Friday, as his side cruised to a 4-0 victory over Pellegrino Matarazzo's VfB Stuttgart.
Victory was a welcome boost for new Leipzig boss Marsch, in the first ever clash between two American coaches in the Bundesliga.
Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored brilliant long-range goals either side of half-time as Leipzig bounced back from a disappointing opening day loss to Mainz last week.  
"It was a great reaction after last weekend. We said we needed to show our passion today, and we were sharp from the very beginning," said Marsch.
"It was a great performance from us, but we have to keep playing bravely," he added.    -AFP


