Marsch wins battle of US bosses as Leipzig thrash Stuttgart

BERLIN, AUG 21: Jesse Marsch celebrated his first Bundesliga win in charge of RB Leipzig in a battle of the US coaches on Friday, as his side cruised to a 4-0 victory over Pellegrino Matarazzo's VfB Stuttgart.

Victory was a welcome boost for new Leipzig boss Marsch, in the first ever clash between two American coaches in the Bundesliga.

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored brilliant long-range goals either side of half-time as Leipzig bounced back from a disappointing opening day loss to Mainz last week.

"It was a great reaction after last weekend. We said we needed to show our passion today, and we were sharp from the very beginning," said Marsch.

"It was a great performance from us, but we have to keep playing bravely," he added. -AFP







