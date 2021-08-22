Video
Sunday, 22 August, 2021
Osaka falls to Teichmann in third-round Cincinnati shocker

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

CINCINNATI, AUG 21: Naomi Osaka has no regrets over her stunning third-round loss Thursday at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters to Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann.
The four-time Grand Slam champion went down 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to the world number 76 and admitted after the upset that her Tokyo Olympic third-round loss was on her mind.
"I was doing all I was supposed to do," the Japanese world number two said. "In the second and third sets I was too defensive.
"I learned a lot from this match -- I can sleep at night."
Osaka lost to an opponent who has struggled with several injuries this season but is now back to health.
"I knew inside I had this level and I was able to show it on court," said Cincinnati quarter-finalist Teichmann. "This week things are working out. I needed to be patient and here I am."
Osaka stayed low-key throughout the post-match media sessions she says she dreads, answering questions and seeming to meekly accept thr loss in her final tuneup for the US Open, which begins August 30.
"I have high expectations of myself but there was nothing more I could do to win this match," Osaka said.
"I'm almost glad I lost as it gives me so many things to work on in my game. I just hope the results come in time for the US Open."
Osaka wished she could have won more than $24,200 in prize money to donate in aid of the earthquake recovery effort in Haiti, her father's homeland, but tournament officials said they would match her donation.
"I'm happy, but sad that I didn't go further," Osaka said. "But I think I raised awareness. I'm glad we were able to contribute something."    -AFP


