

BFF condole death of former footballer Bachchu

The valiant freedom fighter Bachchu passed away this morning at 10 am due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Manikganj at the age of 68.

Bachchu, a familiar face of Dhaka's football, left behind his wife, only son and host of well wishers to mourn his death.

In a condolence message, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, general secretary, standing committee, officials and employees expressed deep shock at the death of Bachchu.









