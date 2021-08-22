Video
Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:32 AM
Sk Jamal stumbles on Brothers

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Sheikh Jamal DC's Gambian striker Suleiman Sillah trying to take control over a ball in a match against Brothers Union in Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday at BNS. photo: BFF

Brothers Union, a bottom-liner which is certain to be relegated this season, cling one of the table toppers Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in a goalless draw on Saturday in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
Snatching points from the current second placers in the match, Gopibagh's Brothers Union certainly surprised all. In reality, this draw can benefit the teams that are struggling for the second place on the table.
The Dhanmondi boys are currently at the second place with 46 points while Dhaka Abahani and Chittagong Abahani are right behind this team with 43 points 41 points in a row.
Among the bottom-liners, Brothers Union and Arambagh Krira Sangha are at the 12th and 13th places with seven and five points, consecutively and both the teams are to be demoted to the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL).




